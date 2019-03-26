The Swedish designer Jonas Wagell initially designed the Peek lamp as a floor lamp to accompany a sofa he did a few years ago. The design is simplistic, humble and somewhat quirky.



He explains, "I find that floor lamps are often big and quite dominant in interiors. I needed a lamp which was small and humble and simply "popped up" where you needed some light. The Peek lamp has a heavy base with a long slender stem and a shade, which gracefully peeks over the back of a sofa or armchair."

The shape and silhouette of the Peek table lamp is the same as a floor lamp, only the proportions have shrunk. Use the lamp as a reading light, as your new best friend on your desk or as the last thing you see before you close your eyes at night. The base has a concave top creating a bowl for essential stationery, earplugs, jewelry or other small items and the tip of the stem functions as a dimmer.

Jonas Wagell on the design: "Although the form derives from a functional requirement I believe it’s important that the lamp has personality and an expression. I strive to create simplistic objects and products that are intuitive and easy to understand. In essence, the Peek lamps only consist of three parts; base, stem and shade. The form is reduced to the necessities and the expression becomes iconic."

