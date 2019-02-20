In 1955 Barba Corsini renovated the loft space within Antonia Gaudi's famous building "La Pedrera" in Barcelona, transforming it from a simple laundry room and storage area into 13 modern duplex apartments. To reinforce the modernist style of the rooms, Corsini decorated the apartment with furniture that he designed himself, including Pedrera lamps and tables. The inspiration for the base of the lights came from the vaulted ceilings of the famous house of "La Pedrera" whilst the cylindrical shape and unique, perforated detail of the chimneys influenced the form of the lampshades.

The Pedra PD2 Floor Lamp is a cylindrical design made of perforated metal. Available in matte black or matte white finishes. Ships with 118" of cord with dimmer.

Photo Courtesy of YLighting