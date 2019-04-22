A trash bin that's lovely to look at. The Menu Bath Pedal Bin has smooth, minimalist lines, and, despite its rounded form, is stable and does not skid across the floor. The bin itself is powder coated steel, topped by a brushed steel lid. The lid opens at the slightest touch of the pedal, and does so without striking the wall behind it.



Menu, headquartered in Denmark, partners with designers to develop and produce a broad assortment of Scandinavian living accessories for the dining room, living room, kitchen, and garden.

Photo Courtesy of Menu