Introduced in 1952, the George Nelson Bubble Lamps by Herman Miller were (and are) important lighting pieces that are definitively mid-century modern in design. The collection features organically shaped lamps that were made by spray-coating a translucent plastic over a steel wire frame—a material application unexpectedly inspired by the military. The George Nelson Pear Bubble Pendant is a cylindrical shape that balloons at the center, creating a soft light source that diffuses the light perfectly. The Bubble Lamps are so iconic that they are part of the permanent collection of the MoMA in New York.