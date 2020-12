Featuring a handsome palette and subtle Zapotec design, this zero-effort lumbar pillow is a work of art. From deep crimson and brick red to rich indigo, every color is naturally dyed using plant extracts outside of Oaxaca, Mexico.



Meticulously handwoven with 100% sheeps wool, each pillow takes a talented weaving cooperative three days to complete. All made start-to-finish in a fair trade environment.