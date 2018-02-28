For 31 years William Albert Allard has returned again and again to the City of Light in the true spirit of the flâneur, to wander the streets aimlessly, yet ever alert to moments he might capture in his camera.

With superb color perception, this masterful portraitist and long-time contributor to National Geographic magazine has returned from his strolls with images ranging from fashion models backstage, to a beautiful young café patron lost in thought, to bikini-clad sunbathers in a grassy park in the Marais or lying on the sand of man-made beaches along the Seine.