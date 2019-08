One of a kind, limited edition Pappy Maple Syrup.



Pappy Van Winkle's great grandchildren, owners and operators over at Pappy & Company (if you’re not familiar, get ahold of some of their bourbon and thank us later), aged American Maple Syrup in retired Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels. The result is a one-of-a-kind syrup bursting with flavors of vanilla, butter, oak and, of course, bourbon.