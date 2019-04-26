The Pantop Pendant Light from Verpan is a bold ceiling light that provides warm, direct lighting, and is best utilized in a dining room or over a counter in an open kitchen. Defined by its distinctive bell shape, the Pantop provides a refreshing take on the limits of overhead lighting. The widely flared shade is mounted with the aperture facing down, and is suspended from a fabric cord. Originally designed in 1964 by Verner Panton, the Pantop Pendant can be used as a single ceiling light, or arranged with other Pantops to create a striking visual statement. The top of the shade features Verner Panton's signature, giving the pendant lamp a special touch.

Photo Courtesy of Lightology