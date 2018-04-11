Verpan VP Globe Pendant Light

Verpan's VP Globe Pendant is as much a work of art as it is a light source. The design was originally created by Verner Panton in 1969 out of a transparent acrylic. The interior of the light includes five hand-polished reflectors that are comprised of hollowed-out aluminum with lacquered finishes. The combination of the acrylic sphere and lacquered reflectors makes the interior sculpture appear to float in space. When illuminated, the light plays off of the reflectors, creating a truly distinctive source of illumination. An undeniable statement maker, the VP Globe Pendant is topped with a chrome ceiling canopy and a black fabric cord.

Photo courtesy of Connox