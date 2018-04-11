Though Verner Panton is most notably known for his op-art environments and wild furniture pieces, he also created a number of lights that have become recognizable icons. In 1964, he designed the Fun Pendant Lamp series that brought a decorative dimension to modernism. Made up of a composition of mother-of-pearl discs, a musical sound is created with any passing movement. The discs allow the light to shine through with a warm, opulent glow. Produced in Denmark by Verpan, the collection comes in an array of shapes and sizes, including long multi-tiered chandeliers and a floor lamp. You can also opt for a special version with polished stainless-steel discs for the ultimate disco look. Today, each light is stamped with Panton’s signature and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Photo courtesy of YLighting