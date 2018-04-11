The Panton Crash Tray is a beautiful mirror-polished centerpiece that adds a dramatic dimension to home decoration. The tray was originally introduced in 1988 and handcrafted in sterling silver by the Georg Jensen silversmiths. The story behind the famous Panton design, as it is told in the silver smithy, is that Panton explained what the piece should look like by taking a sheet of paper, crumpling it and folding it back out.



Photo courtesy of Georg Jensen