A 1999 revision to the classic Panton chair--and the last version authorized by Verner Panton. The plastic in this model has been completely re-engineered and molded out of a single piece of dyed polypropylene. It also has a matte surface (the 1959/60 original version has a glossy finish). Finally...a Panton chair that realized one of its creator's primary objectives: a plastic chair as an affordable industrial product.

Founded in Switzerland in 1950, Vitra produces intelligent and inspiring furniture and accessories for the home, office and other public spaces. Ever mindful of the importance of sustainability in design, Vitra creates furnishings with high quality and versatile style that ensures functional and aesthetic enjoyment for the long term.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens