Verpan’s Barboy is a re-release of Verner Panton’s versatile bar trolley and mobile storage unit from 1963. Made of moulded wood, Barboy consists of four cylindrical elements, two of which swing out to the sides. When in bar use, you can place glasses and snacks on the top levels, and fill the lowest element with bottles and carafes. Besides serving, Barboy also makes an excellent nightstand, side table or a convenient storage trolley in the hallway, bathroom or office. Thanks to the chrome-plated castors, Barboy is easy to move from room to another.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop