Buttery soft leather. Hand-stitched detailing. This little lumbar pillow is one handsome fella. His best quality? A throw-him-anywhere size that lets him mix and mingle with any pillow combination.



Each pillow is handcrafted with 100% vegetable tanned leather from Argentina. All made in a fair trade leather workshop in Buenos Aires.

**This pillow is double-sided, with leather on the front and back. Each one comes ready to style – premium cotton insert included.**

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry