The Citizenry Pampas Leather Lumbar Pillow
$175
Add to
Like
Share
Add to Favorites
Buttery soft leather. Hand-stitched detailing. This little lumbar pillow is one handsome fella. His best quality? A throw-him-anywhere size that lets him mix and mingle with any pillow combination.
Each pillow is handcrafted with 100% vegetable tanned leather from Argentina. All made in a fair trade leather workshop in Buenos Aires.
**This pillow is double-sided, with leather on the front and back. Each one comes ready to style – premium cotton insert included.**
Photo courtesy of The Citizenry