One cannot easily claim "heirloom quality," but we use the term to describe our handcrafted chair - without reservation.



Our Palermo Tripolina Chair's cover is made of thick 100% Argentinian vegetable-tanned polo saddle leather that, like a fine wine, ages beautifully. All hand-dyed and stitched in a small workshop in Buenos Aires. The supporting frame is hand-carved from high quality guindo wood, a lightweight but incredibly durable timber, and assembled with iron hardware. Its compactness when folded makes it easy to take along on any adventure, without suffering style or comfort.

Originally designed in 1855 by a British engineer, the ‘Tripolina’ style became widely known in Europe as an officer’s chair used on military campaigns. But it also grew in popularity with safari hunters, explorers, and adventurers worldwide.

Notable for its elegant form and versatile function, this chair serves as a stylish addition to any living space or companion on your next journey.