This little guy was designed to complement our Palermo Tripolina Chair. The triangular cover is made of thick 100% Argentinian polo saddle leather that, like a fine wine, ages beautifully. All hand-dyed and stitched in a small workshop in Buenos Aires.

The supporting frame is hand-carved from high quality guindo wood, a lightweight but incredibly durable timber, and assembled with brass hardware. It folds up into a matchstick profile, making it great to take on adventures or move around as an extra seat in small apartments.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry