The leather butterfly chair is authentically Argentine: its inventive design and remarkable craftsmanship are iconic. Created in 1938 by Argentine architects, the 'BKF' style became widely known throughout the United States and Europe as a symbol of modern design.



Our copper butterfly chair is unlike any other. Producing such an extraordinarily brilliant and high quality finish in copper required almost a year of development to perfect. We think the effort was well worth it - this is the chair we can't wait to have in our own homes.

Masterfully dyed, stitched, and stamped by hand, the covers are made of 100% vegetable-tanned leather that, like a fine wine, aged beautifully.