The Butterfly Chair is authentically Argentine: its inventive design and remarkable craftsmanship are iconic. Created in 1938 by Argentine architects, the 'BKF' style became widely known throughout the United States and Europe as a symbol of modern design.

Masterfully dyed, stitched, and stamped by hand the cover is made of 100% vegetable tanned saddle leather that, like a fine wine, ages beautifully. The supporting hairpin iron frame is both sleek and incredibly durable. Made exclusively in a fair trade environment, each piece takes our master artisans three days to complete.