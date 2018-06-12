Take a trip to Italy while enjoying a meal with friends in your home with the iconic Paesaggio Italiano set. Designed by architect and designer Aldo Cibic, this kitchen table set brings a miniature version of the charming Italian countryside to your dining table. The 9 pieces each represent a different element you can find while traveling through sunny villages in Italy. On the dark gray tray you can find two Tuscan houses as salt and pepper shakers, a cypress tree that holds toothpicks, a smokestack as a flower vase, figurative wooden trays to hold sweet or savory treats, and a water tower for sauces. This brightly colored new bone china set is also available as a 4-piece set.