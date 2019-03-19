Pablo Designs Clamp FS Table Lamp

Two basic elements—wood and light—come together in an artful composition designed for versatility and portability. "Understated beauty and an uncompromising level of utility are key to the Pablo design philosophy," says designer Dana Cannam. "The opportunity to extend that sensitivity to a material as essential as wood was a natural transition." In the Clamp series, the natural and technological work together, as the North American hardwood holds a slim, energy-efficient LED light source. The lamp arm rotates 360 degrees and allows a height adjustment of up to 24 inches. The Clamp Lamp, which uses a compression fit clamp system, attaches to various table thicknesses and is also available in freestanding, floor, and mini models.

Photo Courtesy of Lumens