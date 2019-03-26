Pablo Designs Contour Table Lamp

The Contour collection by Pablo is a revealing open framed family of table and floor standing luminaries that capture their warm LED illumination within a remarkably slender formed aluminum structure. State-of-the-art flush mounted LED technology combined with Contour's open architecture allows light to emanate vertically in all directions while providing an unobstructed view of its surroundings.

Features full range dimming and a touch sensitive switch with light level memory. Fixture comes in six elegant finishes: white/pearl, white/white Oak, white/walnut, graphite/coal, graphite/white oak, and graphite/walnut.



Photo Courtesy of YLighting