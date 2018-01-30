Skargaarden Oxnö Armchair

Skargaarden produces furniture that is designed for relaxation. Its pieces can be used both indoors and out, making its assortment a versatile choice for the modern home. The company believes that furniture should not be designed for an intended space, but rather for moments and possibilities. The Danish company recalls the style of midcentury modern Scandinavian designs, while creating pieces that are refreshing and innovative. The Oxnö Armchair designed by Matilda Lindblom is crafted in teak and has a distinctive design—the seat is mounted in such a way that it appears to float above the frame. The chair can be oiled once a year to retain the rich teak color, or left alone to develop a silvery grey patina over time.

Photo courtesy of Skargaarden