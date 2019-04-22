A nourishing antioxidant night cream to help skin retain moisture, smooth the texture and improve firmness and elasticity. From the natural, nutrient and moisture intensive Buckler's brand, the Buckler's Overnight Recovery Cream is a nourishing antioxidant night cream for smoother, younger looking skin while you sleep.



Buckler’s Overnight Recovery Cream is rich in powerful botanical extracts, fatty acids and Buckler’s Moisture+ Complex to help skin retain moisture, smooth the texture and improve firmness and elasticity. That translates to skin that looks younger and healthier.

Size: 1.5 oz

• Natural botanical extracts hydrate and fight signs of aging

• Free of parabens, gluten, synthetic fragrance, PEGs

• Nourishing night cream for younger, smoother skin while you sleep

• Buckler’s Moisture+ Complex helps skin retain moisture, smooth the texture and improve firmness and elasticity

• Marshmallow root extract helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

• Pistachio seed, olive and sweet almond oils repair and protect skin overnight.

• Poet’s daffodil flower, narcissus flower and chamomile act to reduce redness and soothe the skin.