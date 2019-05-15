Nothing spoils a great picnic or dinner outdoors faster than bugs and gnats. We collaborated with Dot and Army to design these lightweight net food covers, exclusive for us. We wanted something easy to fold up and carry with us, but also pretty to keep our picnics picturesque. We designed the nets with weighted corners, so you can toss it over your food and not worry about it flying away.

Made of: Net with 100% cotton edging

Size: 25" L x 26" W

Sourced from: Dot and Army

Photography by James Ransom.