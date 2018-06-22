USA-made coolers built for the roughest conditions and equipped with a limited lifetime guarantee.

OtterBox’s coolers are adaptable and ready for action, whether that means a chartered fishing trip or a weekend in the woods. Built to last and backed up by a lifetime guarantee, the Venture 45 is a worry-free ice box to keep your provisions on ice for weekend trips in the outdoors. Take our word for it: it's an understatement when we say this cooler means business.



Features:

45 quart interior holds up to two weeks worth of provisions

Keeps ice up to 14 days in the right conditions

Tough latches lock in the contents and keeps critters out

Durable, built-in handles made for easy and comfortable carry

Anti-slide rubber feet keep the cooler wherever you place it

Limited Lifetime Warranty



Join Huckberry’s 1 million+ adventure community. We deliver the coolest gear at the best prices, inspirational stories, and a hell of a lot more to your inbox every week. Membership is free and takes seconds.