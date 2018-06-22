OtterBox Venture Hard Cooler
USA-made coolers built for the roughest conditions and equipped with a limited lifetime guarantee.
OtterBox’s coolers are adaptable and ready for action, whether that means a chartered fishing trip or a weekend in the woods. Built to last and backed up by a lifetime guarantee, the Venture 45 is a worry-free ice box to keep your provisions on ice for weekend trips in the outdoors. Take our word for it: it's an understatement when we say this cooler means business.
Features:
- 45 quart interior holds up to two weeks worth of provisions
- Keeps ice up to 14 days in the right conditions
- Tough latches lock in the contents and keeps critters out
- Durable, built-in handles made for easy and comfortable carry
- Anti-slide rubber feet keep the cooler wherever you place it
- Limited Lifetime Warranty
