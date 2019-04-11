The Oslo sofa series was designed to deliver a light and inviting appearance, without compromising on comfort. The horizontal division in the seat is visually appealing as well as an important design decision, as it allowed designers Andersen & Voll to add extra comfort in the lower section while maintaining an airy overall expression. Crafted on the west coast of Norway, the Oslo 2-Seater Sofa's embracing and rounded softness stands as a natural extension to the Nordic touch and friendliness that characterizes the designs of Muuto.



Photo courtesy of Finnish Design Shop