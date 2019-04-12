Muuto’s Oslo is the embodiment of Scandinavian chic. The furniture series, designed by Anderssen & Voll, features a stylish and comfortable seat, delicate legs and high-quality upholstery from Kvadrat. Oslo is a great addition to both homes and public spaces.

Anderssen & Voll explain the design: "We wanted to make an organic and human sofa series with a light and inviting appearance, without compromising on comfort. The horizontal division in the seat is important, as it allowed us to add extra comfort in the lower part of the furniture while maintaining an airy overall expression. The Oslo sofa series is crafted in the west coast of Norway and with its embracing and rounded softness it stands as a natural extension to the Nordic touch and friendliness that characterises the designs of Muuto.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop