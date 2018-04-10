Nourishing and toning, this silky body balm is enriched with sea minerals. Alaria Esculenta marine extract improves the skin's elasticity, while Macrocystis algae offers iodine, vitamins, and minerals to heal sun-damaged skin and prevent wrinkles. Botanical coconut and babassu oils are readily absorbed to rejuvenate dry skin, while omega fatty acids, sea minerals and antioxidants deliver concentrated cell repair and improve the skin's elasticity.

About OSEA: Made with USDA certified-organic Patagonian algae and Gigartina seaweed, OSEA’s unique, vegan formulations provide a sustainable and environmentally-friendly blend of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that revitalize and protect skin. Developed by four generations of women who loved the sea, OSEA draws both inspiration and ingredients from the ocean.

