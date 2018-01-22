



The Original Plumen 001 is the world's first designer low energy light bulb. The dynamic, sculptured form contrasts to the dull regular shapes of existing low energy bulbs, making the Plumen a centrepiece, not an afterthought. The Plumen 001 works like any other high quality low energy bulb - saving you 80% on your energy bills and lasting 8 times longer than a standard incandescent bulb.

Photo courtesy of Plumen