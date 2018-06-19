Anglepoise Original 1227 Desk Lamp

Anglepoise’s Original 1227 was launched in 1934, and is considered the archetypal lamp from the British company. The lamp designed by George Carwardine took off where other contemporary task lamps left off, using a newly developed constant spring technology to create a lamp that was extremely flexible and adjustable, while also maintaining a consistent balance and stability. Professionals like architects, graphic designers, and interior designers consistently choose the timeless design, as it is versatile and provides excellent light quality. The newly launched Original 1227 Brass Collection of lamps takes the classic silhouette of the original and updates it with heritage-inspired colors and enduring brass details that make this lamp a new classic. The Original 1227 Brass Lamp blends industrial aesthetics, throwback looks, and modern elegance, making it a strong lighting choice for a variety of interior spaces.

Photo: Courtesy of Anglepoise