Tom Dixon's London Large triple wick candle features 19 ounces of scented candle, poured in a hand-spun copper vessel with a solid Indian Morwad marble lid. "Orientalist" features the faint memory of an Indian wedding with rose petal garlands, giant cinnamon sticks on the beach stalls and the musky smells of the Chinese herbal market.

Burning time approximately 70 hours.

Photo Courtesy of Tom Dixon