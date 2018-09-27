A soft, plush towel that improves on a towel’s two main jobs: drying your body and drying itself

With an oversized waffle weave made with long-staple cotton, drying off with the Onsen Towel is like experiencing the type of softness hotel towels can only dream of. When you combine that with the ample absorbency and quick-drying properties, both thanks to it’s airy weave, you’ve got one helluva a towel on your hands.

Features

Complete bath set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two face towels

Oversize waffle weave provides superior absorbency and let’s the towel dry off quickly, preventing musty smells, mold and mildew

Designed to feel luxuriously soft with a satisfying texture without sacrificing its ability to dry you off and dry itself out

Made from 100% long-staple cotton that’s Oeko-Tex certified to adhere to strict environmental standards

Gets softer and softer with every wash

Generously sized

