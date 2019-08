Created for the 50th anniversary of the literary novel, To Kill A Mockingbird, this acetate frame by Oliver Peoples is inspired by the signature frame worn by Gregory Peck in the 1962 film. Available in crystal with indigo photochromic lens. 100% UV protection. 1101/R8 Translucent Crystal Photochromic VFX Lenses. Color: crystal.



Photo courtesy of oliverpeoples.com