Office magazine is a New York-based biannual magazine that showcases the work of renowned talents in fashion, styling and photography, and presents a spectrum of characters from the realm of celebrity to the realm of the unfamiliar. F/W 2017 features Spike Lee, Araki, Mykki Blanco, Alex Trebek, Momo Okabe, Rejjie Snow, Sies Marjan, Ian Cheng, Vince Staples, Molly Bair, Christaan, Richard Gallo, Jimmy Moffat, Ghetto Gastro, Olaf Breuning, Hanne Gaby Odiele, D.R.A.M., Ian Isiah, Jean Pigozzi, Rooms and Monica Kim Garza.



Photo courtesy of Office Magazine