Many of us long to get away from it all in the great outdoors. Converted vans, trucks, and other vehicles are increasingly popular means of escape that provide temporary homes amid isolated terrain, sandy dunes, and endless skies.

Off the Road is a collection of outdoor adventures and the vehicular travel companions and equipment that make them possible. Its stunning photography transports us to awe-inspiring landscapes while revealing the lifestyle of those who make their homes on wheels—at least temporarily.

More and more people are hitting the road to the middle of nowhere. Along less-traveled paths they are heading up mountains and down dunes. They are enjoying the drive and the view through mud-splattered windshields as much as the stops and evening campfires amid stunning terrain.

By heading off to discover the great outdoors in their own converted campers, jeeps, station wagons, or 4X4s, they can determine their own routes, itineraries, and pace, as well as how many challenges they’d like to meet along the way. After a day on the go, these multifunctional vehicles also serve as kitchens, campgrounds, and sleeping quarters that offer a great deal more improvised fun than a standard, perfectly equipped RV. Conventional luxuries are eschewed for the sake of greater freedom, tranquility, and adventure.

Publisher: Gestalten

Photo Courtesy of Gestalten