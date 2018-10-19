Take a picnic on your back.



Barebones Living’s sturdy coolers will take you from a picnic for two in the park to a full-scale barbecue blowout on the beach. Each cooler is made of a thick nylon that is water resistant, durable, and easy to clean. With leather detailing and muted, neutral colors, the coolers won’t be ones that you’ll quickly hide away—they’re handsome and rugged and deserve to stick around for the party.



The Maverick Cooler holds up to 50 cans that will stay cold for up to 48 hours. The backpack straps make this the perfect cooler on-the-go; so hop on that bike and your party is beach-bound. Its semi-rigid construction keeps its shape, and it has a removable liner that zips in and out. The zipper pull doubles as a bottle opener, so add some beers and you've got pretty much everything you need for your beach day.

Made of: Poly nylon blend, leather, FDA-approved insulation with anti-microbial liner, anti-rust, water resistant zinc alloy zipper

Size: 15" L x 9" W x 18" H and holds up to 50 12-ounce cans

Sourced from: Barebones Living

Photography by Rocky Luten.