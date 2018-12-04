Made from thick unspun wool, this extra chunky throw is looped entirely by hand. Designed in a compact, easy-to-style size, it adds an insanely lush finishing touch to a side chair or sofa.

Handcrafted by one master weaver in Peru, each throw takes a day to knit. All made exclusively in a fair trade environment.

The delicate wool is left in its purest state to give it a natural ivory look, so we recommend using it as a styling piece in your home. Avoid too much daily wear and tear.

Photo courtesy of The Citizenry