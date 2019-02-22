Designed to grow with your child, the Novella Convertible Crib cleverly transforms into several pieces of furniture. Crafted with a solid ash frame using bridle joinery and steel legs ensure this crib can stand up to years of use. When your child is ready to leave the crib, Novella easily converts into a toddler bed with the included rails. Later, Novella can transform into a daybed or create a nice reading nook using the Novella Reading Nook Cushion (sold separately). Timeless modern design combined with multiple uses make this crib the ideal choice for the modern nursery.



Photo Courtesy of Wayfair