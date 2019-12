The Genève Coat. A neutral number. Not neutral as in no stand taken, more as in diplo- matic. This is the coat you call on when you need to make that call. Subtle, sharp and sartorial! A covert coat for all weather friends. This is the female diplomatic number! Detachable belt. Detachable hood. Waterproof. Windproof. Breathable. Horn Buttons.



Photo courtesy of Farfetch