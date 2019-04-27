For work or home, books or toys, Work is the shelving unit for everything. Simon Legald has taken his inspiration from industrial storage shelving to create shelving with a clear function and a pure, minimalistic expression.

The bookcase has wooden frames and steel shelves that can be placed where needed. Work is available in modules with 6 or 3 shelves, as well as corresponding expansion modules with one open side for attachment.

Photo Courtesy of Norman Copenhagen