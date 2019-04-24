Solid is a minimalist coffee table made from natural, solid materials that unite Scandinavian craftsmanship with the basic principles of Japanese architecture. The result is a timeless and sturdy coffee table with a simple design stripped of unnecessary details.

The designer, Lars Beller Fjetland, has based Solid's design on a more than 1,000 year old Japanese structure called Torii. Toriis were originally the entrances to Shinto temples, which were used for worship and storage of sacred objects. The reference is evident in the choice of materials that are in tune with the original wood and stone used for the Torii gates, but with a Scandinavian twist.

The Solid table consists of a base of Nordic ash and a marble table top, and is simple and intuitive to assemble without the use of screws or glue. The parts lock together under the weight of the table top, forming a sturdy coffee table with a harmonious and luxurious look.

Lars Beller Fjetland says: "My basic philosophy as a designer is to design furniture that achieves a sense of both timelessness and durability. With its simple appearance, clean lines and natural materials Solid is a good example of a product that I think and hope will last for generations."

It’s simple and Nordic expression makes Solid look elegant with most sofas.

Photo Courtesy of Shop HORNE