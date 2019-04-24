The shaping is organic. To the top, downwards and once around itself: Flip is rotatable. The base in form of a tray makes Flip an object of practical storage space for small things. Javier Moreno’s design studio knowingly renounced geometric rules for the shape of the mirror – it should be free and organic. The soft silhouette makes up an interesting contrast to the materials glass and steel and it offers a friendly and inviting appearance to the mirror.

Photo Courtesy of Connox