Inspired by Eastern design, the Normann Copenhagen Krenit Salad Set is elegant, exotic and slightly dangerous. The set is made out of matte melamine, with long pointed handles designed to evoke traditional chopsticks. Meanwhile, their rounded heads make it easy to scoop up that last bit of dressing at the bottom of the bowl.

Normann Copenhagen is a Danish designer and manufacturer of high-quality modern home accessories, kitchen tools, glassware, tableware, furniture, lighting and more. Guided by the basic tenets of Scandivanian design, Normann Copenhagen offers a large array of products that feature a minimum of superfluous lines and regular use of natural materials. These pieces are further distinguished by modern bursts of color and functionality that is at once fresh and unique, yet uncomplicated and accessible.

Photo courtesy of Normann Copenhagen