Form barstool from Normann Copenhagen features the same clean-lined and innovative design as the collection’s chairs: its rounded legs are joined to the seat with a cup system which gives the barstool its unique and contemporary look. The rounded plastic seat is easy to keep clean, and the footrest offers added comfort. Form barstool makes a great addition to any kitchen or bar area.

Form could be seen as the definition of an ideal chair. Designer Simon Legald has said: "I had an idea of what the ideal chair should look like, and I have had this idea for many years. I have analysed hundreds of chairs from different periods during the design process." Form concept was born as Legald’s graduation project, and in 2016, the furniture collection received the prestigious iF Design Award.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop