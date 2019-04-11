Era combines modern production techniques with traditional furniture craftsmanship in a timeless and characterful design. The collection easily accommodates modern interior’s need for flexibility and is designed with such simplicity, versatility and aesthetic and physical longevity that it can easily transcend generations.

The Era collection includes a lounge chair, available in both a high and low version, as well as a sofa and footstool. With various textiles, colors and legs to choose from, you can pick the exact design you desire.

Photo courtesy of Horne