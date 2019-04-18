The Ding table is inspired by ancient three-dimensional wooden brain teaser puzzles. The table consists quite simply of three legs made from oak have that are assembled without screws and tools of any kind.



When put together they constitute a sculptural knot that works as the base for an exclusive glass tabletop. The legs are rounded off with chamfered edges, making the table stand sturdily on the floor and the round sheet of glass sit solidly on the base.

The Ding table is available with either a clear or smoked glass tabletop, and with a choice of three different types of legs, there is ample opportunity to find exactly the style that suits your furnishings and taste. For example, you can combine a clear glass tabletop with legs in natural for a clean and Nordic expression, or turn up the intensity with a smoked table top in bold coral-colored or striking black legs.

Photo Courtesy of Trouva