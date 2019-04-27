Amp is a range of small lamps inspired by old tube amplifiers from the 1960s. The unique shapes and classic materials of marble and glass add a nostalgic and at the same time, contemporary feel to Amp.

The decorative bulb emits a stunning glow through the gold/green and smoke/black glass lampshades, while the opaqueness of the White/White glass highlights the shape of the lamp, making it appear as a pure and ghostly aesthetic silhouette.

The lamp collection produces a beautiful and comfortable light, and the sophisticated design can form a part of many different interior decors. Hang one Amp Lamp in the hallway, in a corner of the living room, or create a cluster of Amp Lamps over your dining room table for modern ballroom effect.

Photo Courtesy of Normann Copenhagen