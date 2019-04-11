Flat-packed upholstered lounge furniture sounds like a crazy idea. Hans Hornemann considered it a requirement that the function did not involve any compromise with the design. Ace is constructed from molded plywood, covered with molded foam for the highest possible comfort. The back is flexible, which gives it a springy feeling, ensuring great sitting comfort. In order to reach the goal of this ambitious project, Normann Copenhagen has specially developed production tools, brackets, screws, legs and fabrics.

Photo courtesy of Horne