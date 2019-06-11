Flat-packed upholstered lounge furniture sounds like a crazy idea. Hans Hornemann considered it a requirement that the function did not involve any compromise with the design. Ace is constructed from molded plywood, covered with molded foam for the highest possible comfort. The back is flexible, which gives it a springy feeling, ensuring great sitting comfort. In order to reach the goal of this ambitious project, Normann Copenhagen has specially developed production tools, brackets, screws, legs and fabrics.

Ace combines intelligent engineering with an elegant visual impression. The lounge chair is upholstered in the front, rear and underneath, with refined piping around the seat and back. The inviting volume of the upholstery is accentuated by the round and soft design. A high, backward sloping back and angled legs give the chair a nonchalant expression. In a delicate proportional balance between weight and lightness, Ace compellingly conquers a room with its relaxed, yet stylish, attitude.

Ace is delivered in two attractive fabrics, a vibrant velour and a flecked wool textile, as well as soft, exclusive leather. The woolen textile, "Nist", has been developed in-house by Normann Copenhagen to complete the characteristic visual style. Nist is manufactured using an nontraditional weaving technique and contains 52 percent linen, which produces an attractive natural flecking of the fabric. The velour brings Ace a seductive elegance, while Nist gives the chair a more stringent, masculine look.

Ace has legs in stained beech, in the same color tones as the fabrics for a uniform expression. The stain allows the wood’s natural flame patterns to shine through and adds a discrete play to the monochrome color universe consisting of five inviting shades.

Photo Courtesy of shopHORNE