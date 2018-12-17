In the spirit of Scandinavian simplicity, the two Danes behind Norm Architects, Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Kasper Rønn, always strive to cut to the bone. To find the simplest possible solution without forgetting the beauty of the shape or the details – all in order to reach a point where nothing added nor subtracted will make the product better.

When you look at Norm Floor Mirror, they stopped at the exact right point. A beautiful piece of design with simple aesthetics, powerful looks and fine details. Designed to lean against the wall – or to go, stand or hang wherever you find it best.